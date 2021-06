Just recently, Steelers QB Mason Rudolph spoke to the media following OTA practice and was asked about his future past 2021 and his perspective of being the future starting QB in Pittsburgh, Rudolph didn’t shy away from saying “That’s my goal, to be a starting quarterback in this league and for our team, and I’m working toward that goal every single day.” Now Rudolph is fresh off of a one-year contract extension this offseason, making him the only current QB under contract with the team beyond this season. Obviously, the decision of Rudolph potentially taking the reins in 2022 likely hinges on Ben Roethlisberger retiring this offseason, opening the door for a new projected starter to lead the franchise for the first time since 2004.