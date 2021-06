FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Things are not quite the same today as they were a year ago for NFC East quarterbacks. Last summer, Daniel Jones was seemingly on the come up and a potential fantasy QB1, while Jalen Hurts was projected to learn under Carson Wentz and possibly have some sort of Taysom Hill-ish role on offense. Now Hurts is very much in play as a QB1 while Danny Dimes is currently being drafted behind almost every other NFL starting quarterback. Dak Prescott was on pace to shatter NFL passing records last October but shattered his ankle instead. He will have to overcome quite a bit to get back to his previous levels of production. And Dwayne Haskins was Washington’s starting quarterback at the beginning of the 2020 season. That experiment came to an abrupt end last fall, and Washington will now look to a new face (new to them, at least) to lead the charge and build on their division title from a season ago. Here are my thoughts with regard to each fantasy-relevant quarterback in the division.