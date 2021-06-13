Chris Hemsworth Posted The Ultimate "Best Chris" Troll For Chris Evans' Birthday

Today is Sunday, June 13th and that makes it the birthday of Chris Evans, the actor perhaps best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While this is practically a holiday for many Marvel fans, today is an especially momentous occasion as it is Evans' 40th birthday and, as such, there has been an outpouring of birthday wishes for the actor on social media. Fans from all over the world as well as some of his Marvel costars have all taken to Twitter to wish Evans a happy birthday as well as share some of their favorite Captain Americamoments in honor of his big day.