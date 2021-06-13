Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chris Hemsworth Posted The Ultimate "Best Chris" Troll For Chris Evans' Birthday

Elite Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel movies take place in a universe where serums and radioactive spiders can give you superpowers, Norse gods are real, and a giant purple alien can wipe out half the world’s population with some fancy stones. But for all its fantastical elements, the MCU sure does feature a lot of dudes name Chris. It’s something the stars themselves are well aware of, as evidenced by Chris Hemsworth’s trolly Instagram for Chris Evans’ birthday.

www.elitedaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troll#Norse#Thor#Chrises#Greater Good
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescrowrivermedia.com

I can do this all day! Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans

Chris Evans is a hero to children all over the world due to his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although he has hung up his shield as the all-American hero, Evans is still impressing on screen with his roles in 'Knives Out' and 'The Red Sea Diving Resort'.
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

Dave Bautista won’t star as Drax the Destroyer character after ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

"Guardians of the Galaxy" star Dave Bautista is ready to bow out of the franchise. The 52-year-old wrestler-turned-actor quickly became a fan favorite in 2014 when he played Drax the Destroyer in the massively popular Marvel film alongside Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and more. His popularity continued to rise with the franchise’s second installment, as well as crossover films "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Chris Hemsworth shares a heartfelt image from the filming of THOR

Chris Hemsworth shares a new image from the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder of him in the company of Chris Pratt. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded, characters from different franchises began to interact. This was especially true at the end of the infinity saga when all the heroes of the MCU came together to fight Thanos. These teams have provided excellent matches between established characters, and the comic partnership between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy was a huge hit on Avengers: Infinity War, something that seems to be repeated in Thor: Love and Thunder.
CelebritiesComicBook

Marvel Fans Celebrate Captain America Star Chris Evans' Birthday

Today is Sunday, June 13th and that makes it the birthday of Chris Evans, the actor perhaps best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While this is practically a holiday for many Marvel fans, today is an especially momentous occasion as it is Evans' 40th birthday and, as such, there has been an outpouring of birthday wishes for the actor on social media. Fans from all over the world as well as some of his Marvel costars have all taken to Twitter to wish Evans a happy birthday as well as share some of their favorite Captain Americamoments in honor of his big day.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Young Rock’ Star is Ready to Takeover Drax from Dave Bautista

With Dave Bautista set to give up going shirtless for his Guardians of the Galaxy role, Drax the Destroyer, Young Rock‘s Brett Azar is ready to take his place as Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Dave Bautista has been out promoting his hit Netflix movie, Zack Snyder’s Army...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie that Chris Evans directed and nobody remembers

After what Chris Evans I had spent so many years impersonating Captain America in the Marvel franchise, imagining someone else in his blue suit was technically impossible. However, it happened and it was in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier where the MCU decided to bet on John Walker or, on Falcon himself to dress as the sentinel of freedom.
MoviesCollider

'Thor 4' Filming Wraps as Chris Hemsworth Shares a Set Photo Revealing His Massive Biceps

Chris Hemsworth has posted a black & white photo to his Instagram account to let fans know that filming has officially wrapped on the upcoming Marvel superhero movie Thor: Love and Thunder. In the photo, he's standing next to co-star and director Taika Waititi (the voice of Korg) who is decked out in costume and mocap gear. Hemsworth himself is sporting some tight boot-cut jeans, a thick leather belt, and a skin-tight white tank top featuring some nice Yggdrasil artwork.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Chris Hemsworth says his next Thor will be his strongest yet

Actor Chris Hemsworth has shared on social media that he will be at his strongest in the film Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi. The last time we saw Thor from Chris Hemsworth on Avengers: Endgame (2019) was out of shape. But that will change a lot in the movie Thor: Love and ThunderAs you will not only regain fitness, but you will be stronger than ever.
MoviesPosted by
TheThings

Here's Why Brie Larson Lied About Her MCU Role

Even though Captain Marvel made $1.1 billion, making it the first female-led superhero movie to pass a billion dollars, people still don't like Brie Larson. In fact, fans have hated her for years, way before she premiered as Carol Danvers, and even started a petition to get her replaced in the MCU. The 30,000 fans who signed the petition think that she should be replaced by someone in the LGBTQ community, perhaps someone of color as well. But some think really anyone could have done a better job than Larson because her acting sucked.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Crew Shirt Reveals New Design For Chris Hemsworth

An official crew shift for Thor: Love and Thunder reveals a brand new look for Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder. Principal photography officially wrapped on Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be the latest adventure centered on Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder following the events of Avengers: Endgame. When we last saw him, he appointed Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) as the new ruler of Asgard and joined the Guardians of the Galaxy on a new adventure.
MoviesComicBook

Chris Evans Joined the Russo Brothers at Disneyland Paris This Week

Chris Evans may have passed the Captain America torch on to Anthony Mackie, but the star's days of working with Joe and Anthony Russo are far from over. The Avengers: Endgame directors have been busy filming The Gray Man, which will star Evans alongside Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. This week, Joe Russo took to Twitter to share some fun family photos from a recent trip to Disneyland Paris. Evans shared the post, implying that he went with the family, which means they likely took a filming break to enjoy the magic of Disney.