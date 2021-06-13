Chris Hemsworth Posted The Ultimate "Best Chris" Troll For Chris Evans' Birthday
Marvel movies take place in a universe where serums and radioactive spiders can give you superpowers, Norse gods are real, and a giant purple alien can wipe out half the world’s population with some fancy stones. But for all its fantastical elements, the MCU sure does feature a lot of dudes name Chris. It’s something the stars themselves are well aware of, as evidenced by Chris Hemsworth’s trolly Instagram for Chris Evans’ birthday.www.elitedaily.com