Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Matches For Today Sunday June 13; Eurocup, America’s Cup, Mexico Women’s Friendly And More

wearebreakingnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Copa América 2021 kicks off this Saturday, June 13, with the match between the Brazilian National Team and its Venezuelan counterpart at 4:00 p.m. Central Mexico time in a match that you can see through the SKY signal. Sports. At the end of that match, at 7:00 p.m., the...

wearebreakingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#England#Mexico Women S Friendly#The Copa Am Rica 2021#Venezuelan#Tudn Uruguayan#Goltv Play Nacional#Sky Sports Colombia#Sky Sports Euro 2021#Sky Sports Austria#Sky Sports Netherlands#Hermanos#Goltv Play Monagas Sc#Ucv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Euro
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
Related
FIFAFIFA.com

Follow today's FIFA World Cup qualifiers

It's crunch time in Concacaf FIFA World Cup qualifying. Round 1 comes to a thrilling conclusion; only group winners move on. South American qualifying continues as Messi and Co visit Colombia. There are several do-or-die contests taking place across the Concacaf region as Round 1 of FIFA World Cup Qatar...
Sportspmldaily.com

African Women’s Handball Cup of Nations throws off in Cameroon

YAOUNDE – The 24th edition of the African Women’s Handball Cup of Nations started in Yaounde on Tuesday and will be held from June 8 to 18 at the Yaounde Sports Palace in the Cameroonian capital. The event has taken Cameroonians by surprise as admittedly little buzz was created by...
Sportsthereminder.ca

Canada's Mislawchuk races to World Triathlon Cup victory in Mexico

HUATULCO, Mexico — Canada's Tyler Mislawchuk raced to victory at the World Triathlon Cup on Sunday, the final men's race of the Olympic qualifying period. The 26-year-old from Oak Bluff, Man., who'd won the same race two years earlier, withstood the heat on a steamy morning to finish the sprint distance event in 53 minutes nine seconds for his third World Cup victory.
Soccerlatinamericanews.net

Copa America: Sanchez to miss Chile's group-stage matches

Santiago [Chile], June 13 (ANI): Chile national team on Sunday confirmed that the injured Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez will miss group stage matches in the upcoming Copa America. Sanchez suffered an injury during training and as a result, he has been ruled out of the group-stage games. "The Medical...
Soccerthesaxon.org

Brazil, without mercy against Venezuela | America’s Soccer Cup 2021

Brazil had no mercy on Venezuela. At the premiere of the Copa América, the host who did not want to host, surpassed with authority the fragile Vinotinto (last next to Peru in the classification of the South American qualifiers), even more weakened after the coronavirus outbreak left by her coach, José Peseiro without eight players. So, at the Mané Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, with no more effort than entrusting himself to Neymar’s talent, the Canarinha they thrashed Venezuela 3-0 and began the road to their tenth Copa América.
Soccerwearebreakingnews.com

Today’s Matches, June 15, In The 2021 Copa América In Brazil And The European Championship | Football | Sports

The Copa América will have a rest date and at the EURO, the spotlight is on France vs. Germany. The calendar of the national teams in the world of football continues. The Copa América of Brazil-2021, has its first date of rest, after the two days that were played on Sunday 13 and Monday 14 June. The tournament resumes on Thursday the 17th with the following matches: Colombia vs. Venezuela and Brazil vs. Peru.
Soccervavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Honduras in Friendly match 2021

The Blue and Whites are already on the Mercerdes Benz turf for their warm-up exercises prior to kick-off. R.Cota, L.Romo, E.Álvarez, H.Moreno, O.Rodríguez, J.Sánchez, ,C.Rodríguez, G. Arteaga, O.Pineda, A.Pulido, J.Corona. 7:14 PM10 hours ago. Revenge. The Tricolor, coached by Gerardo 'El Tata' Martino, wants to get rid of the bad...
Sportswcn247.com

New Zealand considers off-shore defense of the America's Cup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The next defense of the America’s Cup could be held outside New Zealand after holder Team New Zealand failed to reach agreement with the government on funding for a regatta in Auckland. The New Zealand Government and the Auckland City Council have offered Team New Zealand NZ$99 million ($70 million) to stage the defense of sailing’s oldest trophy in Auckland. But Team New Zealand is reported to be seeking twice that amount to keep the event in New Zealand.
FIFAAdvanced Television

Poland: NENT acquires Women’s World Cup 2023

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) has secured the exclusive media rights to show the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on its Viaplay streaming service in Poland. All 64 matches from the biggest tournament in international women’s football will be available to Polish fans live on Viaplay, which is the home of Europe’s best women’s football with over 100 live matches every year. NENT Group already holds the rights to show the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Viaplay in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.
Soccerwearebreakingnews.com

Today’s Matches, Wednesday June 16, At The Copa América And Eurocopa | Football | Sports

The Copa América celebrates its second day of rest and the Eurocup begins on matchday 2. The Copa América in Brazil 2021 celebrates its second day of rest, after the activity that the teams of group B and A had, on Sunday and Monday respectively. The oldest tournament matches at the national level will resume their activity tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, with the following group B commitments: Colombia vs. Venezuela and Brazil vs. Peru.
SportsThe Guardian

England v India: women’s Test match, day one – as it happened

A very good day of Test cricket in the end. England got off to a very bright start thanks to Lauren Winfield-Hill, who belted a couple of sixes in a cheerful display. Tammy Beaumont kept going when Heather knight came to the middle, with the former making 66 and the latter very nearly getting a century with 95.
Worldenglandhockey.co.uk

England's Women Secure World Cup Spot With Victory Over Scotland

Petter (3’, FG); Owsley (30’, PC; 42’, FG) England’s women sealed their place at the 2022 Women’s Hockey World Cup by beating Scotland to finish top of Pool C at the 2021 EuroHockey Championships. Lily Owsley scored twice and Izzy Petter also struck for Mark Hager’s side as they closed...
livesaildie.com

America’s Cup 37 Update from Grant Dalton and RNZYS

Tonight, at an event that drew hundreds of Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron members to the 150 year old club, Grant Dalton of Team New Zealand updated the crowd about the future of the America’s Cup. Grant Dalton emphasised quickly – “Everyone needs to calm down. This is not an...
Soccerthebentmusket.com

Tajon Buchanan named to Canada’s preliminary Gold Cup roster

Coming off a 4-0 aggregate win over Haiti and advancing to the octagonal of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers in September, Team Canada now shifts its focus ahead to the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup starting on July 10th running through August 1st. As part of preparing for the Gold Cup, nations...
Soccermundoalbiceleste.com

Argentina’s last practice before Copa America match vs. Uruguay

The Argentina national team trained this morning for the last time before they travel to Brasilia this evening. On Friday, Argentina will face Uruguay in Copa America´s matchday 2 of group B. During this Thursday morning’s practice at AFA’s training facility in Ezeiza, the squad began exercising in the gym...
WorldSail World

Valencia among the venues candidate to host the 37th America's Cup

Valencia's successful history in hosting the America's Cup (2007 and 2010, with the 2007 event arguably one of the most successful America's Cup ever), its existing, ready-for-use, tailored infrastructures made positioning Valencia's as potential host for the next event obvious. The process of obtaining the exclusive rights to candidate Valencia...
Soccerthesaxon.org

Copa América: Neymar cries for Brazil | America’s Soccer Cup 2021

“It is very difficult to be Neymar.” Edu Gaspar, ex-coordinator of the Brazilian teams, justified Canarinha’s maximum reference, after the defeat in Russia 2018 against Belgium in the quarterfinals. Four years earlier, in Brazil 2014, when he opposed the throne of Ayrton Senna as the great idol, the São Paulo player was left out of the World Cup due to a fracture in the lumbar vertebra. In the Copa América 2019, he had no revenge: another injury, this time in the ligament of the right ankle. Every time he put on the shirt of the Canarinha in the largest selection, the coin fell tails. On the way to 10, a new America’s Cup appeared at his home. He did not expect it, nor did he want it, but he tries again. And true to his pedigree, he scored in the premiere against Venezuela, also against Peru. He already has 68 goals for Brazil and is nine from Pelé’s record.