Matches For Today Sunday June 13; Eurocup, America’s Cup, Mexico Women’s Friendly And More

“It is very difficult to be Neymar.” Edu Gaspar, ex-coordinator of the Brazilian teams, justified Canarinha’s maximum reference, after the defeat in Russia 2018 against Belgium in the quarterfinals. Four years earlier, in Brazil 2014, when he opposed the throne of Ayrton Senna as the great idol, the São Paulo player was left out of the World Cup due to a fracture in the lumbar vertebra. In the Copa América 2019, he had no revenge: another injury, this time in the ligament of the right ankle. Every time he put on the shirt of the Canarinha in the largest selection, the coin fell tails. On the way to 10, a new America’s Cup appeared at his home. He did not expect it, nor did he want it, but he tries again. And true to his pedigree, he scored in the premiere against Venezuela, also against Peru. He already has 68 goals for Brazil and is nine from Pelé’s record.