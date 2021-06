Sources have revealed to AllClippers that Kawhi Leonard is dealing with an ACL sprain and that he will likely miss the rest of the series against the Utah Jazz. Leonard's last 48 hours have been a rollercoaster, to say the least. After defeating the Utah Jazz in Game 4 on Monday, Leonard told reporters that he was "all good" in regards to sitting out the final minutes of Game 4 because of a knee collision after Joe Ingles fouled him. AllClippers reached out to sources who confirmed that Leonard also told teammates that he was "all good." His statement to the media wasn't just a front, Kawhi actually believed that he was all good.