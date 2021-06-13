Mentor Door County launches new program

Mentor Door county has partnered with We are HOPE Inc. to launch a program for young women between 18 and 30. This program will support these young women in educational opportunities, career support, online programs, and one-on-one mentoring. The hope for this program is to help young women in Door County find their strengths and give them support from mentoring relationships. Dina Boettcher, a member of the advisory team, explains that this program is designed for women seeking guidance for their future and need resources to go into the next steps of their lives.