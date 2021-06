The 58th clash between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros semi-final turned to be a memorable one, like many times before when these two step on the court. Djokovic and Nadal stayed on Court Philippe-Chatrier for four hours and 11 minutes and pushed each other to the limits before the Serb prevailed 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 for his sixth final in Paris.