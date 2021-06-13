Photos: Hundreds Participate in Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars Memorial 5K
The Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars Memorial 5K Run once again took place in Bridgeport on Saturday. The event took place at the Bridgeport City Park and the race was the very same route where Deputy U.S. Marshall Derek Hotsinpiller used to train. The race raises dollars for the Jim and Derek Hotsinpiller Memorial Scholarship, presented annually to multiple area students pursuing education in criminal justice/social science. Many members of law enforcement participated in the race and were honored for their service during the activities.