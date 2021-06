Key Reality came storming back with eight runs in the fifth inning to beat Rotary 11-7 in six innings in Knox County Babe Ruth League play on Monday, June 7. Zac Clow had a hit, two runs and two RBIs; and Toby Burak had two hits, two RBIs and a run to lead Key Reality. Clow pitched the front five innings, allowing five earned runs, to get the win. Burak pitched a scoreless sixth inning.