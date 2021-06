Okay okay, so it’s not like Joey Lucchesi was the greatest thing ever as he went 5.1 IP, 0 ER, 4 Hits, 2 BBs, 5 Ks against the Nationals. Nay, but he did go 90 pitches. That’s really the reason he’s here today and not the fact that his Churve – yes, it’s a curveball thrown with a changeup grip – went 10% CSW with just one whiff. I mean, that would be a silly thing to lead with, especially from a pitcher who hasn’t been on your radar.