Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

3 Team Records The Cleveland Browns Could Break In 2021

By Sujeet
neosportsinsiders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no doubt that the Cleveland Browns’ squad is packed with talent, making it among the most improved NFL squad this year. As a result, it stands to reason that most fans expect some stellar performances from the team. Some even expect the Browns to tap on some record-setting performances in 2021. That’s quite motivating for sports enthusiasts with the promo link, ready to take advantage of the opportunity to place their wagers next season.

www.neosportsinsiders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Matthews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Team Records#The Cleveland Browns#Afc Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbrownsnation.com

Video Shows Speed Of Garrett & Clowney On Practice Field

Cleveland Browns‘ fans have been waiting for this moment since the news broke that free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was joining the team in 2021. Many speculated what it would look like to see Myles Garrett and Clowney on the field together. Both are in excellent physical condition and...
NFLchatsports.com

Daily Dawg Tags: Talking Cleveland Browns linebackers

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson, left, chats with teammate Anthony Walker Jr. on the sideline during an NFL Football OTA, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Browns 3. The Daily Dawg Tags bring you all the Cleveland Browns news you need to know including a deeper look at their...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Is a Nick Chubb extension the smart move?

Nick Chubb wants to stay in Cleveland long-term. Is that the best move for the team?. The Cleveland Browns kicked off 2021 minicamp on Tuesday, and while the new additions made headlines for their presence on the field, the biggest story of the day was extension talk, specifically about Denzel Ward and Nick Chubb.
NFLWKYC

Cleveland Browns announce 2021 preseason schedule

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. For the first time since 2019, preseason football will be played in Cleveland this August. On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced their 2021 preseason schedule, which will consist of three exhibitions. NFL teams didn't play preseason contests ahead of the 2020 season due to precautions regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns: Cleveland could get more for Odell Beckham than Atlanta got for Julio Jones

With Julio Jones being traded, the market is set for the Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. The Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. have been tied in trade conversations one way or another since receiver arrived in 2019. Beckham is entering his third season with the Browns, and has been anything but an All-Pro since arriving in the land by the lake. For al ong time many wondered what Beckham would be worth in a trade market but we now have a better clue after the Falcons traded Julio Jones to the Titans.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 best moves of the Cleveland Browns 2021 offseason

The five best Cleveland Browns moves from the 2021 NFL offseason. The Cleveland Browns were so close to making the AFC Championship Game last season, but were not quite able to get the job done. Improvements needed to be made, and general manager Andrew Berry took that mission to heart.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals: A Fresh Rivalry on the Horizon

The Cleveland Browns have now experienced real success and may be on the cusp of the ultimate triumph in the NFL. They have made true enemies of what used to be mere rivals; the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. The one team left in the division that was never a threat, may be the one to watch now. There now may be a rivalry in the making between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. Here is why that is possible.
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns: 3 rookies with unrealistic expectations for 2021

May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports. For the second consecutive year, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry put together an excellent draft class on paper. Cleveland landed two first-round...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 Biggest Underdogs on the 2021 Cleveland Browns Roster

Even though the Cleveland Browns have a loaded roster for 2021, these four underdog players could find a way to steal the spotlight. The Cleveland Browns come into the 2021 season with an absolutely stacked roster. From top to bottom on both sides of the ball, there are very few holes that you can poke holes at. If you compare it across the league, it is safe to say most would agree it is in the top five.
NFLchatsports.com

4 Cleveland Browns worth scouting at mandatory minicamp

Jun 9, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) takes a break during organized team activities at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports. The Cleveland Browns will have a mandatory minicamp from June 15th through the 17th and these three players will...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News & Rumors 6/20: Optimism, Beckham, and Bourbon

Good morning Cleveland Browns fans! I hope all the Fathers out there are going to have a good Father’s Day… you all deserve it. Here in the McBride household, I have been ordered not to “work” (as if that’s what I do) on Father’s Day, so I am composing this Newswire the night before. It has been determined that I am to spend the day eating brunch and then segueing to hanging out on my back deck drinking bourbon or, if it rains, sitting inside watching hyperviolent sci-fi movies (Army of the Dead is queued up). And drinking bourbon. Either way, I’ll be in my element and will have a day worth celebrating. I hope all of you similarly enjoy the day, even if it just means having exclusive rights to the TV remote.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 3 Takeaways from minicamp practices

The Cleveland Browns have officially ended the first week of mandatory minicamp. Here are three takeaways from the first week of work. Can you remember a happier time as a fan of the Cleveland Browns? COVID-19 is starting to subside, fans can attend sporting events, the Browns appear loaded for the 2021 season, and organized team activities (OTA’s) have officially begun.
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb says he wants to stay with team when NFL rookie contract ends

BEREA, Ohio -- Heading into the final season of his rookie contract, Browns Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb said Tuesday that his desire is to remain in Cleveland long-term. "It would mean a lot," said Chubb, who said that his agent and the team have already discussed a potential extension this offseason. "Cleveland drafted me and trusted me and put their faith in me to help build this culture and this team I'm a part of. Cleveland is where I want to be. Hopefully everything can work out in that direction."
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns: 5 players who won’t be on the roster by Week 1

As the Cleveland Browns look to keep things going after a promising 2020 season, these five players will be gone by Week 1. Wait, the Cleveland Browns are actually good now? Under first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski last year, they went 11-5, blew out division rival Pittsburgh in the Wild Card Round and gave the Chiefs a solid test in a Divisional Round loss.
NFLchatsports.com

Travis Kelce calls Cleveland Browns contenders

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 17: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by outside linebacker Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns after a long gain in the fourth quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
NFLchatsports.com

The Cleveland Browns Could Have The Most Formidable Offensive Line In The AFC Next Season

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the Cleveland Browns going into the 2021/22 season. Of course, that could be said for the whole AFC, with the Kansas City Chiefs having strengthened their offensive line with the aim of making up for their Super Bowl loss. The Baltimore Ravens are also a legitimate threat and will hope to have Lamar Jackson as good as he was last season.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Offensive Stat Predictions for the Cleveland Browns in 2021

In 2020, Kevin Stefanski’s Cleveland Browns turned heads around the NFL. The team is no longer lingering in the AFC’s basement. On the contrary, many think they have a legitimate shot at an AFC title in 2021. The talent is there up and down the roster, and a much-improved defense could help lead the way this season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Callie Brownson in hot water

Callie Brownson made a lot of headlines for her ascension with the Cleveland Browns last season but now she finds herself in some hot water. Usually, when we hear the name Callie Brownson, it’s great news. The Cleveland Browns chief of staff was the first woman to work as a full-time coach in the NCAA Division I, holding a position with Dartmouth.
NFLchatsports.com

Baker Mayfield in control of his contract extension

One of the biggest decisions on the horizon for Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry deals with a second contract for quarterback Baker Mayfield. The sense of urgency to complete an extension with Mayfield is mitigated by the fact that the Browns can keep Mayfield through the 2024 season by simply letting him play out his rookie contract - they have already picked up his fifth-year option - and then using the franchise tag for two consecutive seasons.
NFLchatsports.com

Browns and Giants to have joint practices in Cleveland

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced in a press conference with media Wednesday that the Browns and New York Giants will have two days of joint practices in Cleveland prior to their preseason game on August 22. It will be a slightly less tense setting than a regular-season game...