3 Team Records The Cleveland Browns Could Break In 2021

Good morning Cleveland Browns fans! I hope all the Fathers out there are going to have a good Father’s Day… you all deserve it. Here in the McBride household, I have been ordered not to “work” (as if that’s what I do) on Father’s Day, so I am composing this Newswire the night before. It has been determined that I am to spend the day eating brunch and then segueing to hanging out on my back deck drinking bourbon or, if it rains, sitting inside watching hyperviolent sci-fi movies (Army of the Dead is queued up). And drinking bourbon. Either way, I’ll be in my element and will have a day worth celebrating. I hope all of you similarly enjoy the day, even if it just means having exclusive rights to the TV remote.