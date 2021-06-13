FHP: One dead in early morning crash along JYP

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are piecing together details of a crash that killed a man along John Young Parkway Sunday.

Investigators said the crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. in Kissimmee near Ravenwood Lane.

The driver, who troopers said was heading south on JYP, lost control of the sedan before colliding with a bus stop and then a tree.

Both the driver and a passenger were thrown from the 2003 Mercedes sedan.

The car burst into flames after the impact, according to FHP.

Investigators have not yet identified the man who died in the crash.

Troopers say the other occupant, a 24-year-old Orlando man, was hospitalized at Osceola Regional hospital with “critical” injuries.

FHP reported no other injuries and said troopers will continue to investigate the crash.

