AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning in South Austin. The driver did not remain on the scene. Police responded at approximately 7:18 a.m. Sunday to a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle in the 12200 block of the South Interstate 35 service road. The victim, later identified as 76-year-old Stanley Frank Curran, was discovered by a security guard doing his morning rounds of the property.