Gothenburg Sees First Call, But No Passengers Go Ashore

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Port of Gothenburg has announced the restart of cruise activities with TUI Cruises Mein Schiff 6 arriving on Saturday, June 12. “It is a welcome start to the cruise season but quite different compared to previous years,” said Marin Meriwall, cruise operations manager at the port. Mein Schiff 6...

#Gothenburg#Cruise Ships#Tui Cruises#Tui Cruises Mein Schiff#German#Beautyof
