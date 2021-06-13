Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

This Is How Jeff Mauro Makes Sloppy Joe's More Nutritious

By Amanda Tarlton
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a Wednesday night, you just got home from a long day at work, and the last thing you want to do is spend hours slaving away in the kitchen — but you are hungry with a capital 'H.' In some cases, you may even have a family to feed, making the whole weeknight dinner thing even more stressful. Fortunately, sloppy Joe's exist. The classic sandwich typically consists of a fluffy Kaiser roll oozing with a saucy, ground beef mixture made with ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and the like (hence the "sloppy" moniker). It's been a staple in the U.S. since it was first invented back in 1930 (via Taste Atlas).

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mauro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sloppy Joe#Vegetables#Calories#Food Drink#Food Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesLancaster Farming

Creamy Potato Soup

In a large saucepan, sauté onions and celery in butter until tender. Add potatoes and broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Add seasonings, milk, sour cream, bacon and cheese. Cook over low heat until cheese is melted.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Salon

Why bother with burgers when you can have sloppy joe sliders?

Unpopular opinion: Burgers are overrated. If you're making more than one, you're going to be working with differing tastes and imperatives, and that's just a recipe for disappointment. Making them for a crowd takes what feels like forever. And while eating a juicy, perfectly cooked hamburger can be a transcendent experience, how many of those experiences does one really get per summer?
Recipesrecipes.net

Healthier Sloppy Joes Recipe

Instead of fatty meats, these sloppy joes are made with lighter turkey meat and mixed in with some dates, carrots, and zucchini for a healthier twist. In a medium bowl, combine the coleslaw mix, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, mustard, salt, and pepper. Toss well, then cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Recipestheweeklymenubook.com

Homemade Healthified Turkey Sloppy Joes

I used to love when my mom made Manwich Sloppy Joes from the can growing up! Originally posted in October 2013, I recently updated this post (June 2021). This is one of the first things, i.e comfort foods, that we really started to “healthify” in the early days of the journey toward better health. It is based on a Rachel Ray recipe but cleaned up a bit and cut in half.
RecipesLancaster Farming

Nutritious Poppin’ Fresh

Mix ingredients in order given. Bake at 375 F until done. I got this cookie recipe from my mother-in-law. You can easily divide the recipe in half, or put some in the freezer for busy summer days. Enjoy it with a glass of fresh, cold milk. Recipe by Lewis and...
Food & DrinksFlorida Times-Union

Here’s how to make iced coffee at home

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As we head into summer and temperatures rise, you might be looking to switch up your morning cup. If you like your coffee hot, then this situation might not bother you much. A kitchen scale, a durable coffee grinder, and a coffee maker of your choice are all you need for the perfect pot. But if you're anything like the people in my neck of the woods (New England) and can't live without your iced coffee, you might have to get more creative.
Recipesspaceshipsandlaserbeams.com

Sloppy Joe Casserole

Try our Favorite Meal Plan for a limited time - only 99 cents!. This easy sloppy joe casserole recipe is full of hearty ground beef, tender pasta and topped with gooey melted cheese baked to golden brown and bubbling in the oven. This is a perfect choice for a busy weeknight dinner, and your whole family will gobble it up.
Posted by
Mashed

Are Raw Carrots Really More Nutritious Than Cooked Ones?

It's generally presumed that raw fruits and vegetables are better than cooked ones — and there is some truth to it. According to Healthline, cooking can sometimes destroy the much-needed nutrients that raw foods contain. Foods contain certain enzymes that help with digestion and these enzymes are often sensitive to heat, which means cooking foods at high temperatures often destroys them. Such is the case for both vitamins B and C. Healthline notes that boiling raw foods can reduce the content of these vitamins to half.
Recipesmashed.com

What Are Raisins Really And Are They Nutritious?

If you have ever watched the "Great British Bake Off," you likely saw raisins in a lot of recipes. Being a staple in traditional British cakes, this comes as no surprise, per The Spruce Eats. In fact, raisins are added to many things. Just take this quote by Dorothy Parker: "This wasn't just a plain terrible, this was a fancy terrible. This was terrible with raisins in it."
Recipesmarionskitchen.com

Spicy Wonton Noodle Soup

Sliced spring onion (scallions), to serve (optional) Heat the vegetable oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the doubanjiang and cook, stirring, for a minute or until fragrant. Stir through any seasoning packets from your instant noodles. Add 5 cups of water and bring to a boil. Add the noodles and cook until just tender. Use tongs to transfer the noodles to serving bowls. Keep the soup broth simmering gently on low heat.
Food & Drinksthebestblogrecipes.com

Philly Cheesesteak Sloppy Joes

Sloppy Joes are pure comfort food, and these easy Philly Cheesesteak Sloppy Joes are just sloppy joes with flavors reminiscent of a cheesesteak sandwich. Ready to serve in just 30 minutes, this Sloppy Joe Philly Cheesesteak Recipe is bound to become a weeknight favorite. Sloppy Joes | Philly Cheesesteak Pasta...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Box Your Leftovers Yourself At A Restaurant

Unless you are eating at a fine dining establishment where you are served a single stalk of asparagus as your appetizer, most restaurant portions are anything but small. If you have ever ordered a massive bowl of pasta at Olive Garden or a Cheesecake Factory salad that could easily feed five people, you know the struggle. According to a USDA study, the average restaurant meal is at least 134 calories more than what you would eat at home (via WBUR).
Recipesamish365.com

Super Juicy Baked Burgers

I have visited many Amish homes over the years for many meals and there’s something I don’t think I’ve ever eaten for a meal while visiting: hamburgers. This lack of a burger encounter doesn’t in any way mean that hamburgers aren’t popular among the Amish. They are. But usually, when I have dropped in on a home for supper there is a stovetop meal being fixed, or something a little more “formal" since I’m usually considered company. But I wish had dropped in somewhere when they were serving Super Juicy Baked Burgers like these.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Mochaccino Chocolate Buttercream Recipe (The ABC of Frosting)

A perfectly firm buttercream that everybody loves! This Mochaccino chocolate buttercream is so delicious, creamy but still firm that makes it ideal frosting for each cake. I recommend this buttercream for coffee lovers – it has a nice chocolate-coffee flavor that will bust your energy. Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. 4...
Recipespeepor.net

Baked Broccoli & Cauliflower

I am not exactly sure what makes this an Eurasian dish. Perhaps the use of a mixture of cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower and broccoli, baked in a casserole and topped with cheese? The specific combination of ingredients that makes it slightly fusion? The only thing mentioned in the book is that it is a great dish served out for parties, and I guess one of the healthier choices during parties as well since this makes for a decent dish to have in a meal.
Recipescookitonce.com

Spinach Feta Cheese Quiche Recipe

Cheese and spinach are some of my favourite combinations and the light crisp crust of this baked quiche brings everything in order. A beautiful and delicious dish for entertaining guests that you can easily and quickly make whenever using only simple ingredients that I am pretty sure you already have on hand. Serve this savoury Spinach Feta Cheese Quiche for a filling brunch or quick dinner that your family will love!