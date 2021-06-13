Cancel
Sun Prairie, WI

Long promoted to Sun Prairie One Community Bank president

hngnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Community Bank recently announced the promotion of Tom Long from vice president-commercial banking to market president of the Sun Prairie bank location. Long has been in the banking industry since 2013 and has been with OCB since February of 2021. He currently resides in Sun Prairie with his family and is a board member at United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County and Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS). He said he is looking forward to becoming more involved with the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club of Sun Prairie, and other organizations in the Sun Prairie area.

www.hngnews.com
Business
