Daratumumab Maintenance Prolongs Responses Following ASCT and Standard Consolidation/Induction

The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of MPR‘s conference coverage. Previously, addition of daratumumab (DARA) to bortezomib, thalidomide, and dexamethasone (D-VTd) plus autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) was approved for transplant-eligible (TE) patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) based on part 1 of CASSIOPEIA, a 2-part, randomized, open-label, phase 3 study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02541383). Now, a prespecified interim analysis of CASSIOPEIA part 2 has demonstrated clinical benefit of DARA maintenance in these patients, with significantly longer progression-free survival (PFS) with DARA than with observation. The findings were presented during the ASCO21 Virtual Scientific Program.