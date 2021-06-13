Cancel
Daratumumab Maintenance Prolongs Responses Following ASCT and Standard Consolidation/Induction

By Audrey Sternberg
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with myeloma who received bortezomib, thalidomide, and dexamethasone with autologous stem cell transplant had better response duration when daratumumab was used as maintenance therapy. Patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who received autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) plus induction and consolidation therapy with bortezomib, thalidomide, and dexamethasone (VTd) benefited...

