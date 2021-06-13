Cancel
Shure Aonic 50

By Amos Kwon
Cover picture for the articleFor a truly immersive studio sound experience on the go, Shure’s new Aonic 50 wireless over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones provide premium audio quality with superb comfort. They boast a premium headphone amplifier, customizable noise cancellation and environment mode via the ShurePlus PLAY app, and up to 20 hours of battery life. Easy fingertip controls mean you don’t have to take them off to make adjustments, and the Aonic 50 has a minimalist and modern design that folds flat for easy transport in the protective zippered case. Bluetooth 5 makes device pairing a cinch, and wired connection is also built-in. They’re available in black, brown, and white.

