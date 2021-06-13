How to tune into Square Enix’s E3 2021 games showcase
Square Enix will be taking part in the E3 2021 festivities with its own games showcase on Sunday, June 13th. It’ll feature a brand-new game announcement from the Eidos-Montréal team that’s responsible for some of the latest Tomb Raider and Deus Ex titles, as well as Marvel’s Avengers. The showcase will also feature Babylon’s Fall, the latest title developed by PlatinumGames announced at E3 2018, as well as more news on Life is Strange: True Colors and Marvel’s Avengers. If we’re lucky, perhaps we’ll even see some more news on Final Fantasy XVI and a second installment of the Final Fantasy VII Remake.www.theverge.com