Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How have your expectations for the NFC South changed this offseason?

By Dave Choate
The Falcoholic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a good time of year to take stock. We’re more than a month away from the beginning of training camp, and then many things will happen in the course of about a month, from a slew of practices to preseason games to roster cutdowns. Right now, with only a handful of OTAs left for the Falcons until a long stretch of calm and quiet, it’s an excellent time to see where this team is at and whether our expectations to this point have been fair.

www.thefalcoholic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfc South#American Football#Panthers#Gm#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Sports
Related
NFL10NEWS

Re-stacking the NFC South receivers following trade of Julio Jones

TAMPA, Fla. — Since Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFC South has seen Cam Newton and Drew Brees both leave the division. With the trade announced on Sunday (pending final approval) the division has now lost Julio Jones as well. Before this season, one could argue Jones was the most accomplished wide receiver in the NFC South. Now that Mike Evans has a Super Bowl ring to go with everything else he’s accomplished though, it would be a much harder argument to make, even with Jones’ tenure in the league.
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 NFC South Team Futures - Division Winner and Win Totals Outlook

As a sports juggernaut, the NFL makes headlines 365 days a year. For the first time since 1978, when the slate went from 14 to 16 games, the NFL lengthened the regular season again this year. The 2021 NFL schedule was released on May 12 and all 32 teams will play 17 games over an 18-week season. That means NFL fans get an added week of NFL betting and fantasy football action. It will also affect win total wagering.
NFLthelines.com

NFC South Betting Odds 2021

If there were any skeptics of Tom Brady or the Tampa Buccaneers, they’re gone now. Brady brought a championship to his new team in just year one, beating out division-rival Drew Brees and New Orleans in the playoffs on the way up. This past season was also Brees’ final one as he announced his retirement later in the spring. It was a two-horse race in 2020 and is expected to be a one-horse race moving forward until questions are answered with the other NFC South participants.
NFL10NEWS

Ranking NFC South running backs: Where do the Bucs stack up?

TAMPA, Fla. — Yesterday we came to the conclusion Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was the next top player at his position within the NFC South after the departure of Julio Jones. In a lot of ways, he’d already surpassed Jones and if 2020 didn’t prove it, the...
NFLpasadenanow.com

Atlanta Falcons Sign Pasadena Native Avery Williams

Pasadena’s Avery Williams, who played for St. Francis High School in La Cañada Flintridge and later JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, has signed a four-year rookie contract with the Atlanta Falcons. A report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, quoting Williams’ agent David Canter, said the contract is worth...
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

A Look Around the NFC South on SB Nation

A weekly look at the top stories being discussed on the other three NFC South blogs on SB Nation. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation) PFF ranks Bucs pass catchers as the NFL’s best. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the 2020-21 Super Bowl, so it is no surprise that their team’s value is now a bit overstated. Tampa Bay did not even win its own division, and won in the playoffs largely because its defense caught fire at just the right time, while its offense became more lethal because of the running game and the re-emergence of Leonard Fournette. However, PFF has now declared that the Bucs receiving corps (tight ends included) is the best in the league. Read the piece and form your own opinion. I beg to differ.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Update on the NFC South: Sam Darnold might be the QB with the most upside remaining

Before we even get into the NFC South, let’s get to the most pressing matter in the conference right now: the rapid decline in quarterback talent relative to the AFC. Though Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, and Philip Rivers were all riding high in the AFC not long ago, you would have expected the conference to be taking an inevitable nose dive because of their ages. And then on top of that, Andrew Luck retired. Even though Brady switched sides and immediately won a Super Bowl, the NFC appears to have an open competition for the top-two quarterbacks in the conference over the next three years.
NFLPosted by
Alt 101.7

Calvin Ridley: ‘No Pressure to Replace Julio’

The Atlanta Falcons have a new No. 1 wide receiver after trading future Hall of Famer Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans earlier in the offseason. Former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley will now assume the role as Matt Ryan's top threat. Ridley was unavailable to participate in Falcons minicamp due to a foot surgery however he meet with the media after watching the practices take place.
NFLrotoballer.com

Early ADP Risers at Wide Receiver

As you may know, Average Draft Position (ADP) indicates the average position where a player is drafted over more than one fantasy football draft. You can consider it as the price you have to pay to draft and get a player in your team. A high ADP (that is, actually, a low-numbered ADP) means that a player is getting off draft boards early, and thus you'll need to draft him in the first rounds if you truly want him.
NFLrotoballer.com

The Grass IS Greener: Free Agent Moves that Will Increase Value

We've had a couple of months to fully digest what happened with NFL free agency and see how the NFL Draft impacted things, so now it's time to reflect on some of the changes around the NFL. No player leaves one team for another and finds himself playing the exact...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 Fantasy Football Coach & Coordinator Breakdowns: NFC South

These days, there's no shortage of information to prepare for your fantasy drafts. Heck, there might even be too much info! Well, I'm going to add to the madness with a look at how offensive coordinators and head coaches have run their offenses and what it might mean for the 2021 season. After all, the coaches and OCs are the minds behind the chess game that is the National Football League. Some coaches like to run the football, thus producing a ton of fantasy points at the running back position. Others prefer the air assault, making fantasy heroes out of quarterbacks while loading up wide receivers and tight ends with oodles of targets and chances to score points in the passing attack.
NFLPewter Report

Ranking The NFC South: Tight Ends

Every week until the season begins, I’ll be going through each position group in the NFC South, ranking them by team from fourth to first. Today we jump into the tight end position, where the Bucs have arguably the deepest room in the NFL and the Falcons could also be in the Top 5. As for the once tight end-dominant Saints, 2021 will mark a year of change at an inexperienced position on their roster.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons’ WR Calvin Ridley feels like he has been preparing for quite some time to replace WR Julio Jones in Atlanta. “I played with Julio, Mohamed Sanu,” said Ridley, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “Since Day 1, those guys, I feel like I’ve been moving toward that way of I can do it by myself. Obviously, I’m not by myself because we have other players that are really good, but I feel like I’ve been ready, and I just needed an opportunity to get in those positions.”
NFLAOL Corp

Look: Julio Jones Has 4-Word Message For Atlanta

Julio Jones has played his last snap for the Atlanta Falcons. The All-Pro wide receiver is on his way to Tennessee. The Titans acquired Jones in a trade on Sunday. They sent a 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick. Let’s be honest: that’s an absolute steal by the Titans.
NFLKSBW.com

Atlanta Falcons sign Salinas football star

ATLANTA — Palma graduate Drew Dalman has agreed to a contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Dalman was selected by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Stanford center was a two-year starter for the Cardinal, earning All Pac-12 honors as a senior. Dalman did not allow a single sack or a pressure in the 2020 season.