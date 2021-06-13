Coronavirus FAQ: A Guide To (Ever-Changing) Rules Of Global Air Travel In A Pandemic

WINNIPEG – The following is a glance at the news moving markets in Canada and globally. – New measures for Canadian citizens, permanent residents and foreign nationals when they enter Canada will be announced later today. Currently, those without citizenship or resident status can only enter Canada if their travel is related to work, school or essential business. Over the weekend, Canada reached two vaccination benchmarks: 75 per cent of its eligible population received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 20 per cent are fully vaccinated. However, restrictions on non-essential travel at the Canada/United States border will remain in place until July 21. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told CBC News on Sunday the border is unlikely to be fully re-opened until 75 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Canada is set to receive 5.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this week alone.