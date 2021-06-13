Biden’s Summit With Putin Follows A Harrowing History Of U.S. Meetings With Russia

(CNN) — The United States will experience a diplomatic defeat at the United Nations on June 23, yet again. Every year since 1992, except in 2020 because of the global pandemic, Cuba has presented a resolution against the US embargo, which the island has endured for almost 60 years now. Only two countries have regularly voted against the resolution: the US and Israel -- with Brazil joining them in 2019. In 2016, under President Barack Obama's policy of engagement with Cuba, the US and Israel abstained from voting against the embargo. That year the island had its most flamboyant victory, with 191 countries condemning the US economic embargo.