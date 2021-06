Wind energy has enjoyed significant success over the past decades due to its ability to produce clean energy, but questions remain regarding the sustainability of current wind turbine disposal methods. Wind retirements are expected to increase dramatically over the coming decades, spurred on by an ageing wind fleet and technology developments. Industry participants are beginning to focus significant resources on developing cost-effective ways to recycle turbine blades and help reach circularity within the wind sector. This opens opportunities for many stakeholders ranging from raw materials suppliers, turbine manufacturers and recycling companies.