When it comes to sorting through her wardrobe, Millie Mackintosh has learned the upside of ruthlessness. 'For me, the first question is: Does it do anything for you? I’ve definitely held onto things for too long even if I’ve never worn them in hopes that I’ll make it work, or because there’s something I love about it. But if something doesn’t suit me, or is tricky in any way, or has something I keep promising to fix - I have to let it go.'

