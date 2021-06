There will be a capacity crowd on hand for the 2021 Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball game on June 12 at Classic Park. Andrew Luftglass of the host Lake County Captains informed The News-Herald the event is sold out. More than 7,000 tickets have been sold for the event, which will bring some of the biggest and best names from the Browns, the NFL and other major sports for a night of softball fun at Classic Park in the name of charity.