Winds of change are swirling about Portland. Following a first-round defeat at the hands of the shorthanded Denver Nuggets, the Trail Blazers parted ways with head coach Terry Stotts after nearly a decade. The disappointing result on the heels of an active 2020 offseason has invited speculative questions about the future of players up and down the roster, including star point guard Damian Lillard, who certainly has the leverage to force his way out of town via trade if he so chooses.