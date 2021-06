On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show Podcast, the 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about the most dangerous spot that you can take in wrestling. In 2001, Angle wrestled Chris Benoit in a steel cage match on RAW. The match involved many high flying spots including an Angle moonsault off the cage, a Benoit diving headbutt off the cage and a german suplex off the middle rope. Angle mentioned which of the three spots were the most dangerous to take and spoke about why they did so many crazy moves during their match.