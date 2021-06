If you have a lot of burning questions for Elite season 5 after watching season 4, trust us, we’re definitely right behind you!. After such a headbanger of a season full of multiple new characters, ridiculous school rules and a ton of hooking up, it would be easier to ask what didn’t happen in the fourth season. As if these crazy moments weren’t enough, we were also hit with the presumed exit of not one but two major characters! (Brb, going to go cry.)