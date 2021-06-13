Boston Celtics: What to make of Evan Fournier’s future with the Celtics

This offseason, the Boston Celtics could prove to be the most buzzed-about team in the entire league. Already off to a noteworthy start to the summer, for less than 24 hours after their season came to an end Danny Ainge stepped down from his front office duties and, in his place as President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens took over, the Cs have the full attention of virtually everyone in the media and, frankly, anyone who’s just interested in the NBA.