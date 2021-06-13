Boston Celtics: What to make of Evan Fournier’s future with the Celtics
In an attempt to salvage one of the worst Boston Celtics seasons in recent memory, Danny Ainge traded two second-round picks at the deadline for The Orlando Magic’s, Evan Fournier. Before the deadline, Fournier was having a career season, averaging 19.7 points and 3.7 assists on 60.4 TS%. He was shooting 38.8% from 3 on 7.2 attempts and was averaging a steal per game. Getting that for two second-round picks was a steal and considering his skill set was greatly needed, it’s fair to say Ainge struck gold at the deadline.hardwoodhoudini.com