Tackling ‘Energy Justice’ Requires Better Data. These Researchers Are On It

By Jeff Brady
 8 days ago
Poor people and people of color use much more electricity per square foot in their homes than whites and more affluent people, according to new research. That means households that can least afford it end up spending more on utilities. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academies...

