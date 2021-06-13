Meet the Tastemakers: Seth Feman, deputy director for art and interpretation and curator of photography at the Chrysler Museum of Art

“Tastemakers” introduces you to the people behind the scenes of the Hampton Roads creative community — whether visual or live art, music, dance, theater or food. They are the dreamers of dreams. Influencers. Trendsetters. And they’re inimitably dedicated to enriching the lives and feeding the souls of their peers, one delectation at a time.

Today, we chat with Seth Feman.

What do you do and where do you do it?

I am the deputy director for art and interpretation as well as the curator of photography at the Chrysler Museum of Art. That means I lead the curatorial, conservation, education, library and registration teams while coordinating with other museum departments. I also organize photography exhibitions, acquire photos for the collection, and fit in research and writing as much as I can. I keep busy!

___

What do you look for when considering exhibitions or artists to highlight at the Chrysler?

The Chrysler has an extraordinary collection of more than 30,000 objects. Our exhibitions are designed to go even further. Specifically, we seek to offer art that is not represented in the collection and also to go deeper into topics relevant to our local community. We typically offer three large-scale exhibitions a year along with dozens of additional projects that focus on glass, photography and new media, and our goal is to always offer something new and unexpected. I want our visitors to be surprised and delighted every time they come into the building.

This summer we’ll have abstract paintings by Alma Thomas, prints and drawings by 20th century artists who worked across the U.S. and Mexico border, enormous murals by Edward Steichen that liken people to flowers, selections of glass from across time, and drawings and sculpture by Norfolk native Robert Davis. That’s just this summer. In the fall, we’ll honor the 50th anniversary of Walter P. Chrysler Jr.’s gift of more than 7,000 artworks with “Building a Legacy: Chrysler Collects for the Future.” The exhibition showcases how a new generation of collectors move his vision forward and continue to help our collection grow and evolve. Mind-bending prints by M.C. Escher, paintings of West Africa by Jacob Lawrence and an immersive glass experience by Preston Singletary are all on the horizon. The Chrysler’s mission is to bring art and people together through experiences that inspire. Our exhibitions must do just that.

___

What would surprise people most about your job?

People are often surprised to learn how much goes into an exhibition, and, ultimately, how many people it takes to get the project done. Researching and choosing works to illuminate an idea — a key part of curatorial work — is just one part of what we do. Objects have to be borrowed, crates have to be built, insurance policies drafted, walls moved and painted, artworks installed, invitations printed and advertising designed, articles written — the list goes on and on. Even just the shipping of a single object takes dozens of steps — from loan paperwork to travel arrangements to security. Multiply that by however many works are in an exhibition — maybe 100 — and you get a better sense of what keeps us busy.

___

What’s your favorite exhibition so far, or which one are you most proud of?

Do I have to pick just one? My first major curatorial project at the Chrysler — a show of Russian icons called “ Saints and Dragons ” — will always be a favorite because it helped me realize core values that I have been pursuing with our exhibition program ever since. We had no in-house expert on Russian iconography so we established an advisory committee, which included art history experts as well as members from the Greek and Russian Orthodox communities. By connecting with faith communities, we ensured we were handling and interpreting the materials accurately and respectfully, all while we opened up doors to people who hadn’t been to the museum in years. The exhibition created a community, and that’s what it’s all about for me. This really became clear to me just this year when COVID caused us to cancel shows and to come up with new projects quickly. My colleagues stepped up, organizing “Come Together: Right Now,” a show from the Chrysler collection about community that included outdoor elements and an open call for new photography on the theme. Not only did our team come together, but we did so in service of the broader Hampton Roads community. I’ve never been more proud to work at the Chrysler.

___

Who or what would be your dream artists to show or works to exhibit?

My dream is coming true in July when we open “Alma W. Thomas: Everything Is Beautiful.” I started researching her around 2009 when I lived around the corner from the home where she spent most of her long life (1891-1978). Thomas was an art teacher in D.C. public schools for 35 years before making headlines as the first African American woman to have a one-artist show at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York in 1972. Her life was rich with firsts — she was the first graduate of Howard University’s fine arts department and she was the first African American woman to have an artwork in the White House collection. The Chrysler has never dedicated an exhibition of this scale and scope to an African American woman, nor have we put a show of this scale on tour (with our partner, The Columbus Museum, Georgia, it will travel to four venues). It’s an enormous undertaking, and it’s only happening because I work with such amazing colleagues. I’m thrilled, and I like to think Thomas would be, too.

