The Raptors, who missed the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013, are one of 14 teams with chances to win the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. While it's been eight years since Toronto owned its own selection in the lottery, the franchise did earn a lottery selection in 2016 by virtue of a trade. Since there have been some changes in the system last five years, take a look at the situation that faces the Raptors ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, including the team's odds, how history has favoured teams in the same position and Toronto's history of selecting in the top 10.