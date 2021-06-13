WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House II Preview 6.13.21

Back in March of ’96, Todd Pettengill was struck with an idea. What if he brought some of his world into the WWE realm?. Then known as the World Wrestling Federation, Pettengill was an on-air personality for the company, one that brought energy and passion—and goofiness and fun—to the product. His forte wasn’t necessarily pro wrestling, but rather entertainment as a whole. As a disc jockey since the age of 13 (since he was too young to be paid, the radio station rewarded him with records as a token of their appreciation for his services), Pettengill knew how to capture—and then seize—an audience’s attention. So as he prepared to host the company’s Slammy Awards, he drew back on his radio instincts—and developed a musical number to open the show.