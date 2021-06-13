Cancel
Harrisburg, PA

Human Services Highlights Support for People with Intellectual Disabilities and Autism

By MyChesCo
 8 days ago
HARRISBURG, PA — The Department of Human Services (DHS) on Friday highlighted the 2021 Virtual Everyday Lives Conference, which includes as participants direct support professionals, clinical professionals, individuals, and families from across Pennsylvania to engage in presentations focused on empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism to help them achieve an everyday life. Everyday Lives was first established by DHS’ Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) in 1991 following conversations with people with disabilities, families, service providers, and other advocates to discuss goals and guiding purposes for home and community-based services for people with disabilities.

