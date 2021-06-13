Column: Mike Conley is still relevant, and that’s good for Ohio State hoops

The only bummer about this Western Conference semifinal series between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers is that this isn't the Western Conference finals, because that's how good this matchup is going to be. The top-seeded Jazz will have the benefit of rest as they took care of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round in five games, while the No. 4 Clippers will have been battle-tested after going seven games with the Dallas Mavericks before advancing to the second round.