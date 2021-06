624 million 5G smartphones will be sold this year up from 269 million in 2020, says Strategy Analytics. Q1 5G phone shipments were 135.7 million. Apple was top brand in Q1 on 40.4 million units; Oppo second on 21.5 million (up from 1.2 million in Q1 2020) and Vivo third with 19.4 million (2.9 million) but since Oppo and Vivo are made by the same company – BBK Electronics – BBK is the No.1 manufacturer.