Suicide Squad Ayer Cut Was Much Darker, Says Editor: "Like a Black Hawk Down"
Following the successful campaign to release the Snyder cut of Justice League, DC Extended Universe have turned their attention toward getting to see the Ayer cut of Suicide Squad. Though David Ayer saw Suicide Squad through to completion, it's well known that his version of the movie was heavily edited before receiving its theatrical release. Fans want to see Ayer's original version of Suicide Squad, and the film's editor, Kevin Hickman, tells Cinemablend that the director's cut is a much darker affair. He even compared the superhero movie to Ridley Scott's 2001 gritty war film, Black Hawk Down.comicbook.com