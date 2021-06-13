Suicide Squad Ayer Cut Was Much Darker, Says Editor: "Like a Black Hawk Down"

One of my most anticipated movies of the year is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Call it a soft reboot of the disappointing 2016 movie or just an actual sequel, but this will be the movie the team deserves. Why? Well, for starters, James Gunn. He did a phenomenal job bringing the Guardians of the Galaxy to the big-screen and we all expect him to do the same with DC’s version of the Dirty Dozen. And after watching that trailer, I’m more than confident that this upcoming movie will be far superior to the David Ayer movie. I know, that’s not saying much, but I feel like we can put the memories of the 2016 movie to rest after August. And to be honest, the only complaint I have for James Gunn’s movie is no Will Smith. I seriously hope he comes back in a sequel.