Alan Rickman stole Harry Potter props and sold one for more than £17,000, says co-star

There are times when a certain actor trends on Twitter and you have no idea why, then you read some of the posts and certain memories come flooding back. Today is one of those days as Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves turns 30, but aside from the Bryan Adams song that seemed to stay in the charts for more than half that time, it was the late, great Alan Rickman who fans tweeted about the most, thanks to an article commemorating - or maybe it should be commiserating - the movie's anniversary. While the movie was a massive hit back in 1991, an article in the UK's The Guardian newspaper made the mistake of branding the film a "joyless hit that should stay in the 90s". Well, many Rickman fans were not going to let that stand, were they?