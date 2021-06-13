Cancel
Alan Rickman stole Harry Potter props and sold one for more than £17,000, says co-star

By Telegraph Reporters
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Rickman stole props from the Harry Potter set and sold one for more than £17,000, a former co-star has revealed. Zoë Wanamaker, who appeared in the first film as broom flying instructor Madam Hooch, said that she and her fellow actor took the letters that the owl brings to Harry.

