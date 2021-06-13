Alan Rickman stole Harry Potter props and sold one for more than £17,000, says co-star

Coming out of Harry Potter and the Goblet of the Fire, Cedric Diggory is back as Star Ace Toys' newest release. This popular character lost his life in the Triwizard Tournament as he fell victim to the Dark Lords' evil plan. This 1/6 scale figure is loaded with amazing detail, articulation, accessories, and an authentic likeness to Robert Pattinson. Star Ace Toys is releasing two versions of Cedric Diggory with a standard and deluxe version with extra accessories coming exclusively to the deluxe. Both versions will show off the wizard in his Hufflepuff outfit and will come with a wand, broom, and Triwizard Cup. The deluxe will come with a robe, magic effect, and the Golden Egg. This is a perfect collectible for any Harry Potter fan, and pre-orders are live through Sideshow Collectibles here. The standard comes in at $230, the deluxe at $270, and he is set to release between October – December 2021.