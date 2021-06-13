Cancel
WWE

Watch: Paul Heyman Confirms Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship Defense at Hell in a Cell

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's Friday Night SmackDown went off the air with Rey Mysterio challenging WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a match inside Hell in a Cell at next week's pay-per-view. Both Mysterio and Dominik then tried to attack Reigns with kendo sticks, but wound up getting demolished by "The Tribal Chief." The champ never gave an official answer, leaving that announcement in the hands of Paul Heyman on Saturday's edition of Talking Smack.

comicbook.com
Roman Reigns
Paul Heyman
Rey Mysterio
