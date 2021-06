You may know "Mercury retrograde" as the moment all hell breaks loose in astrology. After all, isn't this when you say the worst thing at the most uncomfortable time? Isn't it when you accidentally forget to save a document that you spent hours working on? Isn't it when your exes start showing up like the ghosts of Mercury retrograde past? Well, to put it bluntly, yes. However, in the grand scheme of everything that can happen in astrology, Mercury retrograde is no big deal. If anything, it's just inconvenient, and if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best Mercury retrograde spring 2021, it might not be so bad at all.