12 Movies That Changed Drastically After Their Test Screenings

The past year has been a weird one for movies. Theaters, for the most part, were closed. Even when they started to reopen, attendance was low. Studios began releasing movies on premium VOD rather than risking a theatrical-only debut. But as things return to normal and audiences slowly make their way back to cinemas, a lot of the movies that were postponed from last year are making their long-awaited debuts. Now, all those release and productions delays have resulted in a summer stacked with movies we can’t wait to finally see. Here are the 10 films we’re most looking forward to seeing this summer...