ESPN+, 8:00 pm ET, Oscar Rivas vs Ryan Rozicki. History will be mad, folks! The WBC’s “bridgerweight” championship is on the line between a veteran second-tier heavyweight and the man deemed by BoxRec to currently be the world’s 43rd best cruiserweight. Nobody other than the WBC are taking “bridgerweight” seriously, and with Oleksandr Usyk so thoroughly beating one of the modern giant heavyweights to win three of the sanctioning body world titles the idea feels kind of laughable at the moment, but it’s worth remembering that the vast majority of boxing’s current weight classes were just kinda chucked into the world at some point. I’ll be here if I don’t have anything better to do, basically. Bad Left Hook may have live coverage.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO