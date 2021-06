On Monday, June 14, the planets Uranus and Saturn make a 90 degree square, initiating an epic clash between an unmovable object, Saturn, and an unstoppable force, Uranus. In one corner is Saturn, avatar of control, structure and definition; and in another, Uranus, the trickster, liberator and revolutionary. As outer planets, which take years to move through each sign, the effects of these two archetypes — named after the forefathers of the Greco-Roman pantheon — are felt generationally, and elucidate the conflicts between the old and the new, change and stagnation, power and freedom. And what better time for such a face-off than Pride?