Seattle, WA

One-time UW Commit Anthony Jones Chooses His School

By Dan Raley
Posted by 
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHxHo_0aT2t9ia00

The Texas factor appears to have caught up to the University of Washington football program once more.

Six months following former Husky coach Steve Sarkisian's hiring of defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski away from the UW, those coaches have landed a Class of 2022 player once earmarked for Seattle.

On Saturday, 6-foot-5, 240-pound edge rusher/tight end Anthony Jones from Henderson, Nevada, revealed he has made his commitment to Texas and its new coaching staff.

Thus closes the book on the three Liberty High School teammates who once made a pact to play together at the UW.

Wide receiver Germie Bernard, defensive tackle Sir Mells and Jones were each committed to the Huskies at the end of last year, and even traveled to Seattle, toured the campus unofficially and lodged together on the fall weekend. that the Huskies played Arizona.

Yet once Kwiatkowski departed the UW for Texas, Mells and Jones de-committed, amid speculation that the coaching change was responsible, while Bernard, the highest-rated of the trio as a 4-star recruit, maintained his pledge to the Huskies.

Mells last week said he would play his college football for the Oregon Ducks and now Jones is firmly Texas-bound. Both are considered 3-star players by the recruiting analysts.

Jones, considered a late-bloomer just now filling out his frame, likewise considered the Ducks and had offers from Miami, USC and UCLA before settling on his Kwiatkowski college reunion.

