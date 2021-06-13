CATL Will Start Mass Producing Sodium Ion Batteries
CATL chairman Robin (Yuqun) Zeng said the firm would start marketing sodium-ion batteries as early as late July, 2021. CATL is the largest producer of batteries in the world. Shares of Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources (002580:SZ) and Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial (600328:SH) soared by the maximum 10% in the morning trading on May 24. The two firms are key material providers essential to the domestic sodium-ion battery supply chain.www.nextbigfuture.com