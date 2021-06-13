CATL Will Start Mass Producing Sodium Ion Batteries

The government intends to electrify at least 10% of its new registered vehicles by 2025. The state government of Maharashtra is expected to approve the revised Electric Vehicle (EV) 2021 policy soon. The revised draft policy is currently awaiting final approval from the state cabinet. As part of its revised electric vehicle policy, the government intends to electrify at least 10% of its new vehicles registered in major cities by 2025. Now the government has proposed a gigantic project. factory in the state. According to an ETAuto report, the state transport ministry on Friday presented to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery for a giga-factory manufacturing advanced lithium-ion batteries.