CATL Will Start Mass Producing Sodium Ion Batteries

By Brian Wang
nextbigfuture.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCATL chairman Robin (Yuqun) Zeng said the firm would start marketing sodium-ion batteries as early as late July, 2021. CATL is the largest producer of batteries in the world. Shares of Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources (002580:SZ) and Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial (600328:SH) soared by the maximum 10% in the morning trading on May 24. The two firms are key material providers essential to the domestic sodium-ion battery supply chain.

www.nextbigfuture.com
