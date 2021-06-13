Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

AG Yost files emergency order to stop leakage of manure into Ohio stream

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Posted by 
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PP58B_0aT2sq2b00
Cows standing in approximately a foot of manure on the property.

GOSHEN — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed for a temporary restraining order against the owner of dairy farm after a massive manure leak has caused significant pollution of the nearby Moores Fork stream.

The motion filed on Tuesday against Charles Carney in Clermont County comes after an investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture discovered the stream was completely black with manure and extending as far downstream as one mile.

“This isn’t a farm right now. It’s a biohazard that needs cleaned up before more harm is done,” Yost said. “I am stepping in to start the cleanup process.”

Carney has a manure storage pond on his property that has overflowed and his property is full of manure.

Investigators with ODA visited Carney’s farm after a complaint was made of dead fish in Moores Fork. ODA found livestock standing in manure that was a foot deep. Livestock feed or food waste on the property had been reduced to liquid waste and was flowing throughout the property, contributing to the contamination.

Neighbors nearby also said they spotted hundreds of dead fish in the stream.

Carney was given an Emergency Order by ODA to clean up the waste. Investigators from ODA returned to the property to find he had not taken corrective action to stem the flow of manure.

The case was then referred to AG Yost.

Ohio’s Soil and Water Conservation laws (ORC Chapter 939 and OAC Chapter 901:13) exist to protect the public an environment from discharges of manure to waterways.

Yost alleges in his motion for the restraining order that Carney has violated those laws by allowing manure-contaminated waste to enter the waterway.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
1K+
Followers
148
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Goshen, OH
Clermont County, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
County
Clermont County, OH
Clermont County, OH
Industry
Local
Ohio Industry
Clermont County, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manure#Ohio Attorney General#Leakage#Moores Fork#Oda#Ag#Oac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Columbus, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

ODNR warns of ticks this summer

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is encouraging hunters, anglers, birders, and all outdoor enthusiasts to use caution and take steps to avoid contact with Ohio’s tick species while exploring the outdoors this summer. Ticks are found throughout Ohio and sometimes carry potentially dangerous diseases.