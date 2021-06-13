Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Suspect arrested in Austin mass shooting

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWVKd_0aT2s4CK00

One suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting that left 14 people injured in downtown Austin, Texas on Saturday.

In a statement, the Austin Police Department did not provide any details on either the suspect in custody or a second one who is still at large. The city's police department said that the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest, but did not elaborate on how the suspect was found.

During a briefing, Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said that the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Although it was initially reported that 13 people had been injured, Chacon raised that count to 14 during the news conference.

Chacon said that officers rushed six victims to the hospital in patrol vehicles. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services paramedics took four others to the hospital, and three were taken in personal vehicles. Police were later informed that the 14th victim was "self-transported for medical care."

During the press conference on Saturday, Chacon said that two victims were in critical condition, and 12 people who were in stable condition. No fatalities have been reported at this time. He said that almost all of those victims are "innocent bystanders."

Chacon believed that the shooting evolved from an incident between two parties, The Associated Press reported.

A spokesperson for the Austin Police Department was not available for comment.

According to CNN, there have been 267 mass shootings so far in 2021.

View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

241K+
Followers
24K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shootings#Downtown Austin#The Associated Press#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

Mystery surrounds 'atrocious' attacks on beloved pelicans

California authorities are looking into vicious attacks on brown pelicans after more than 32 of the birds have been found mutilated. Twenty-two of the birds were suffering compound fractures of their wings — meaning the bones had broken through the skin and were visible — and didn’t survive. Anyone with...