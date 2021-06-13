Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Debuting at #4 on Apple Music’s “Top Music Videos” in Metal: Chopin’s “Piano Sonata Funeral March for Guitar And Piano” Music Video by The Great Kat!

By GGM Staff
guitargirlmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorbid Metal Mistress The Great Kat is the Hot Shred Mortician wickedly welcoming you to her gruesome funeral parlor for Frederic Chopin’s grim memorial service wake. Follow her into the drawing-room for devilish guitar-shredding, creaking caskets, and overflowing flowers, accompanied by Frederic Chopin on piano playing the Theme Music Chopin’s “Funeral March”!

guitargirlmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Music#Piano Sonata#Music Video#Funerals#Juilliard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicSynthtopia

Making Music With A Vintage Vacuum Tube Piano Tuner

In his latest video, synthesist Hainbach takes a look at making music with a vintage piano tuner, the Wandel & Goltermann STG-1 Stimmgerät from the 1950s. “This beautiful measurement device is meant for tuning pianos,” explains Hainbach, “but has little 13-step keyboard and nice knob for volume, which makes it rather playable as a primitive monophonic synthesizer. A minor non-destructive hack allows even use through pedals and effects. This makes it a rather nice if accidental electronic instrument.”
Musictheprp.com

AC/DC Debut “Witch’s Spell” Music Video

AC/DC have premiered their official music video for their newest single, “Witch’s Spell“. The video was directed, edited and animated by Wolf & Crow. The song itself can be found on the group’s latest studio album, 2020’s “Power Up“.
Musicdeutschegrammophon.com

‘Echoes of Life’ – Alice Sara Ott returns to the music of Chopin

For her tenth Deutsche Grammophon release, pianist Alice Sara Ott returns to the music of Frédéric Chopin. She approaches Chopin’s 24 Préludes op. 28 from a fresh perspective, finding a personal thread that parallels the music’s dramatic arc and wide-ranging moods. The pianist frames the Préludes within a contemporary context by interspersing them with seven works by 20th- and 21st-century composers.
Musicpost-punk.com

Dark Electronic Music Duo Deep Down Wise Debut Video for “Howling”

I’m feeling the cold can’t deny it. Unwilling to die. Don’t tell me you can’t hear the calling of so many nights. Dark electronic music duo Deep Down Wise, aka Alvys H. and Alisa E., brings a new angle to post-punk, darkwave, and minimal eave with their unsettling anthem, Howling. The deep bass goth track immerses the listener in the vast chambers of the inner self, pulsating with the energy of the dance floor.
Musicnextmosh.com

Canyon debut “Static” music video (official premiere)

Melbourne, Australia-based alternative metal/stoner rock and prog newcomers Canyon released their five-track debut EP dubbed ‘Static’ on May 21st, 2021. The effort is brief in form but far-reaching in scope and packs a hefty punch with fat riffs and a grunge-like aggression courtesy of power trio Alex Duin (bass/vocals), Dalton Courtney (guitars) and David Collopy (drums). If you haven’t already, make sure to check out the EP in full here.
MusicBroadway.com

Watch Christy Altomare's Joyous Music Video for 'Freedom Inside'

Broadway favorite Christy Altomare has released a new music video for her original song "Freedom Inside" from her album Wandering Bird that will have you dancing all day long! Filmed in Central Park in one take, the former star of Anastasia dances over a bridge and through the park while singing out with joy. Broadway's Jess LeProtto directed and choreographed the music video (shot in one take!), which features dancers Joshua Dawson, Logan Epstein, Daniel Gaymon, Kathleen Laituri, Jacob Lill, Grace Lord, Ryland Marbutt, Georgia Monroe, Madison O'Connor and Matt Wiercinski. Check out the video below for a daily dose of sunshine!
Theater & DanceDaily Progress

Marching Dragons release 2021 music video

After 16 months without the chance to play for many William Monroe High School students, band director Nathan Whittaker held an abbreviated “fall” season for the marching band this spring—with just 10 members. This was the first opportunity for a music group from the school to perform publicly in more than a year due to the pandemic. When COVID ended the season early after only one home game with the band, Whittaker decided he wanted to do something special for his band students.
New York City, NYbtrtoday.com

Premiering Dan Oiuw's Picasso-Inspired Music Video for "Oh!mge"

Paying homage to the brilliant artist Pablo Picasso, Dan Oiuw and his band filmed themselves dressed as characters from the famous Picasso painting “The Three Musicians.” As these characters, the trio steps out of the painting, sneaks through the art-filled halls of the MoMA, and brings their musical journey to the streets of NYC.
Rock Musicsonicperspectives.com

VIDEO PREMIERE: SCREAMING SHADOWS Debut “Free Me” Music Video

Heavy/power metal traditions are strong in Italy, so it’s no wonder that, when guitar local virtuoso Francesco Marras formed his own band in 1997, the chosen genre was the most obvious. Now, two decades and a half later, SCREAMING SHADOWS is one of the most established names in the heavy/power metal European scene. “Free Me”, the first song and video from the upcoming album of the band, foreshows what makes Screaming Shadows such a fantastic offering: a perfect mixture of classic heavy metal, melodic power metal, solid technical arguments, and punchy production.
Musictheprp.com

Venues Premiere “Mountains” Music Video

Venues have launched a music video for their song “Mountains“. The video continues the ongoing storyline that has run throughout the music videos for their past singles, “Rite Of Passage“, “Shifting Colors” and “Uncaged Birds“. Co-vocalist Lela had the following to say of this latest offering:. “For me, ‘Mountains‘ sums...
San Antonio, TXtejanonation.net

Bean & Chisme duo debut ‘Hoodrat Cumbia’ music video

The hosts of hit webshow “Bean & Chisme“ are celebrating the return of San Antonio’s Fiesta season this summer with the release of the official music video for their original song “Hoodrat Cumbia” on Thursday. The song, written by “Bean & Chisme” hosts Samantha Najera and Nina Duran, had been...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Roscoe Roscoe Shares New Music Video “Jacob’s Ladder”

London five-piece psych outfit Roscoe Roscoe made their debut last year in the midst of 2020’s quarantine summer with their single “Brain Retrieve.” Earlier this month the band returned with their follow-up single, “Jacob’s Ladder,” another taste of their melding of avant-garde rock, ‘60s psychedelia, and indie pop. Now the band has shared the track’s accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUS G. Goes 'Black Metal' In Teaser For 'Fierce' Music Video

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, will release a new solo single, "Fierce", on Thursday, June 10. A short teaser for the song's accompanying music video, in which Gus can be seen sporting black metal-style corpsepaint while shredding the axe and sitting behind the drum kit, can be seen below.
Musicdailychiefers.com

aldn’s Overcast Music Video for “glittr” is Flat-Out Amazing

Hyperpop artist aldn linked up with the Overcast crew to shoot this long overdue music video to “glittr”. This song has been out for a little over a year and it has been doing numbers since the drop. Building up momentum to release his upcoming project “greenhouse”, this video came at the perfect time. With such a unique sound it really captivates you and the video enhances it to a new level.
Atlanta, GAtheprp.com

Withered Debut “Dissolve” Music Video

An official music video for Withered‘s new single “Dissolved” has received its online premiere. The song comes from the band’s new album “Verloren“, out June 25th on Season Of Mist Underground Activists. In other news, the band have announced an August 06th album release show at The Earl in their hometown of Atlanta, GA.
Musictheprp.com

Serj Tankian Debuts “How Many Times?” Music Video

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankiain has debuted a music video for his solo track “How Many Times?“. Visual effects expert Roger Kupelian (‘The Lord Of The Rings‘, ‘X-Men‘) directed the video, which Tankian had the following to say of:. “It’s amazing to be working with my good friend...