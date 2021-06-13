Debuting at #4 on Apple Music’s “Top Music Videos” in Metal: Chopin’s “Piano Sonata Funeral March for Guitar And Piano” Music Video by The Great Kat!
Morbid Metal Mistress The Great Kat is the Hot Shred Mortician wickedly welcoming you to her gruesome funeral parlor for Frederic Chopin’s grim memorial service wake. Follow her into the drawing-room for devilish guitar-shredding, creaking caskets, and overflowing flowers, accompanied by Frederic Chopin on piano playing the Theme Music Chopin’s “Funeral March”!guitargirlmag.com