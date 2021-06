Today the Bay Area is witness to an alarming rise in attacks on Asian Americans. There has been a continuous thread of beliefs incubated in American culture that have stood at-the-ready and have nourished the eruptions of violence against Asian Americans which we would do well to understand in more depth. Shining a light on these threads and the earlier Asian American history is, I believe, the most effective way to begin to lessen this illness in our one-and-three-quarter-century-old Bay Area American culture.