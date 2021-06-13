Lake City Council Approves Creation Of Community Building Manager Position As Restoration Work Nears End
Pictured: Decorative medallions were installed in the ceiling as part of the restoration to return the Lake City Community Building to its original style. The Lake City Council unanimously approved the creation of a new city position last week to manage the historic Lake City Community Building. Administrator, Eric Wood, says the ongoing renovations to the century-old structure are beginning to wind down, and they’ll need somebody to oversee its operation once it begins hosting events and gatherings again.www.1380kcim.com